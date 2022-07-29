SFA set to host WAC Cross Country, Track & Field Championships
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Western Athletic Conference announced that SFA would be the host for the 2022-23 cross country and outdoor track and field championships.
the announcement was part of the league’s overall championship schedule rollout.
2022-23 WAC Championships Calendar
Cross Country (M/W)
Oct. 29, 2022
Nacogdoches, Texas/SFA
Pecan Acres Park
All Teams
Women’s Soccer
Nov. 2, 4, 6, 2022
Seattle, Wash./Seattle U
Championship Field
Six Teams
Men’s Soccer
Nov. 8, 10, 11, 2022
Riverside, Calif./CBU
CBU Soccer Stadium
Six Teams
Volleyball
Nov. 17 - 19, 2022
Edinburg, Texas/UTRGV
UTRGV Fieldhouse
Eight Teams
Swimming & Diving (M/W)
Feb. 22-25, 2023
Pharr, Texas/UTRGV
City of Pharr Natatorium
All Teams
Indoor Track & Field (M/W)
Feb. 24 - 25, 2023
Spokane, Wash./WAC
The Podium
All Teams
Basketball (M/W)
March 6 - 11, 2023
Las Vegas/WAC
Michelob Ultra Arena/Orleans Arena
12 Teams
Women’s Golf
April 23 - 25, 2023
Blaine, Wash./WAC
Semiahmoo Country Club
All Teams
Tennis (M/W)
April 27 - 29, 2023
Arlington, Texas/UT Arlington
Arlington Tennis Center
(M) Six Teams
(W) Eight Teams
Men’s Golf
April 28 - 30, 2023
Boulder City, Nev./WAC
Boulder Creek Golf Club
All Teams
Softball
May 10 - 13, 2023
Phoenix, Ariz./GCU
GCU Softball Stadium
Eight Teams
Outdoor Track & Field (M/W)
May 11 - 13, 2023
Nacogdoches, Texas/SFA
Homer Bryce Stadium
All Teams
Baseball
May 24 - 27/28, 2023
Mesa, Ariz./WAC
Hohokam Stadium
Eight Teams
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.