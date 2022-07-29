Thai beef salad by Shalene McNeill with Beef Loving Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council joins us today to share a delicious, refreshing salad, sure to satisfy your summer cravings.

Thai Beef Salad

Ingredients

· 2 lbs. Inside Skirt Steak

· 2 tsp. canola oil

· Salt and pepper

· 6 red sweet cherry tomatoes, halved

· 6 yellow sweet cherry tomatoes, halved

· 2 green onion, finely sliced

· ½ English cucumber, thinly sliced

· ¼ cup cilantro leaves

· ¼ cup fresh mint leaves

· 5-6 rainbow or red chard leaves, thinly chopped

· 1 Tbsp. toasted pecans, roughly chopped

THAI SALAD DRESSING

· 1 Thai chili, stem removed

· 2 garlic cloves

· 1 ½ Tbsp. cilantro stems, chopped

· ¼ tsp. Kosher salt

· 3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

· 2 Tbsp. fish sauce

· 2 tsp. granulated sugar

· 1 tsp. smoked paprika

· 2 Tbsp. canola oil

Preparation

1. In a mortar, make dressing by combining Thai chili, garlic, cilantro stems and salt. With a pestle, grind until a thin, but chunky paste is formed. Add in lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, and smoked paprika to the mortar and stir to combine. Whisk in oil with a fork. Set aside.

2. Preheat gas or charcoal grill to 400°F.

3. Rub Skirt steak with oil then lightly season with salt and pepper.

4. Place steaks on oiled grates and grill 2-3 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 145°F with meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the steak. Rest steak for 5 minutes.

5. While steak rests combine chard, tomatoes, green onions, cucumbers, cilantro leaves, mint and pecans in large bowl. Toss with 1-2 Tbsp. of dressing. Lightly toss to combine.

6. Thinly slice steak against the grain. Serve atop salad and drizzle a thin layer of dressing as desired

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.