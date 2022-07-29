Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial date announced for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury for allegedly interfering with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a minor.(Jail photo)
By Willie Downs and Jeff Wright
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date is set for Neches ISD administrator and former elementary school principal, Kimberlyn Ann Snider, on charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation.

Snider’s criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color of her employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”

On Friday, a traveling judge set an Aug. 8 trial for Snider, who was arrested on the charges in Feb. 2021.

This is the second trial on the same charges for Snider. A mistrial was declared in March after the defense attorney, Steven Green, suffered a medical emergency.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

