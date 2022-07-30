Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WebXtra: Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans

Project Aston
Project Aston
By Brian Jordan
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman is kickstarting a new initiative to help provide the support many veterans need when battling Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Amber Page was in a relationship with an East Texas marine, Aston Lee, who took his own life after years of struggling with depression and PTSD. Now, Page has created Project Aston and is partnering with 58 Junction Cafe’ and Ice House to start what she hopes will be an annual event that has live music, raffles, food in an effort to help bring awareness to the issues veterans they face when coming home. All proceeds will go to Mission 22, a national program that supports returning soldiers as they adjust to their new world back home.

The Project Aston Event will be held today July, 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 58 Junction Cafe and Ice House 13774 FM 58 in Lufkin.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Keith Lee, left, and Wade Finley.
Affidavit reveals estranged husband’s alleged involvement in murder of Diboll woman
The fire was quickly brought under control, and firemen continue to monitor for hot spots in...
Lufkin fire marshal says Dairy Queen appears to be total loss after fire
(Source: MGN)
Estranged husband among 3 arrested in Diboll woman’s murder
FILE - Performer Shakira answers questions at a news conference on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami.
Prosecutors in Spain to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
Panola County Sheriff's Office
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew

Latest News

Project Aston
WebXtra: Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans
The Brunch with Brothers mentorship group aims to make Lufkin youths into successful men
Lufkin’s Brunch with Brothers provides role models for young men
DEPUTY KILLED IN CRASH KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
Fund set up for family of fallen Smith County Deputy Bustos
Dog Diving
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena