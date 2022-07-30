Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers/thundershowers for your Saturday.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Already seeing a few light showers on radar this morning, and that activity is expected to increase in coverage as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures as we start our day are in the 70s and 80s, highs today will range from the low 90s to the upper 90s. Afternoon rain chances sit around 40% today, with the best chances being to the north and east. There is a chance some of us could see some small hail (less than 0.5″) and gusty winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Showers and thundershowers come to an end tonight for the most part, though we could see a few lingering showers tomorrow morning. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid 70s, and highs for tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 90s. We should hold off on hitting the triple digits for a few days, likely not seeing the 100s again until the middle of next week. We are already eyeing another system that could bring more rain (beyond the typically sea breeze showers we see) and cooler temperatures to East Texas by the second half of next week. Until then, expect temperatures in the 90s and 100s with low chances for rain (related to the sea breeze) through the first part of next week.

