Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Getting August off to a hot start with daily rain chances remaining in play across the Piney Woods

Weather Where You Live
The first week of August looks hot, but at least we have a chance of daily showers in the works.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The first day of August got off to a hot start.  However, we did have a few summer showers and thundershowers dot our east Texas landscape, offering minor heat relief for a handful of east Texans.  Most of the rain shower activity has been confined to areas mainly east of the Highway 59 corridor.

Any ongoing shower activity will quickly fizzle away once the sun sets behind the western horizon around 8:15 p.m. this evening.

We will keep in a daily rain chance in our forecast each of the next seven days.  The rain chances will vary and most of us will miss out more times than not.  However, it is nice to see these daily rain chances come into play since a few neighborhoods should get underneath a heavy downpour or three over the next week.

Outside of any rain activity, it will remain hot under partly cloudy skies as highs top out right around the century mark.  When you factor in the high sun angle and humidity, our heat index values will hover around the 105-degree mark each afternoon.

Rain chances will stay at 20% from tomorrow through Thursday, meaning coverage will be more or less isolated to widely scattered in nature. 

By Friday, a disturbance rotating around the heat ridge may come close enough to increase our rain odds to 40%.  That may lead to better areal coverage across deep east Texas. 

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half inch through next week, with some areas possibly receiving more in the heavier downpours.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Victor Keith Lee, left, and Wade Finley.
Affidavit reveals estranged husband’s alleged involvement in murder of Diboll woman
FILE - Nichelle Nichols speaks during the Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
Panola County Sheriff's Office
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew
Authorities say two Houston residents were caught making fraudulent diesel purchases at a gas...
Couple arrested for stealing gas following ‘suspicious purchases,’ authorities say
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-1-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-1-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips