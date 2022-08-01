Getting August off to a hot start with daily rain chances remaining in play across the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The first day of August got off to a hot start. However, we did have a few summer showers and thundershowers dot our east Texas landscape, offering minor heat relief for a handful of east Texans. Most of the rain shower activity has been confined to areas mainly east of the Highway 59 corridor.

Any ongoing shower activity will quickly fizzle away once the sun sets behind the western horizon around 8:15 p.m. this evening.

We will keep in a daily rain chance in our forecast each of the next seven days. The rain chances will vary and most of us will miss out more times than not. However, it is nice to see these daily rain chances come into play since a few neighborhoods should get underneath a heavy downpour or three over the next week.

Outside of any rain activity, it will remain hot under partly cloudy skies as highs top out right around the century mark. When you factor in the high sun angle and humidity, our heat index values will hover around the 105-degree mark each afternoon.

Rain chances will stay at 20% from tomorrow through Thursday, meaning coverage will be more or less isolated to widely scattered in nature.

By Friday, a disturbance rotating around the heat ridge may come close enough to increase our rain odds to 40%. That may lead to better areal coverage across deep east Texas.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half inch through next week, with some areas possibly receiving more in the heavier downpours.

