Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville.

When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member.

Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Del Rio and Kingsville.

Flores was also in the country illegally.

