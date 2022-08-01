Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs today in the upper 90s and low 100s, which will pretty much be the forecast for the next handful of days. This morning, a few showers lingered from the overnight hours along the Red River and I-30, that activity is not expected to persist into the afternoon today. We will have a chance for a few showers and thundershowers in Deep East Texas today (and the next few days) if we see an active sea breeze.

By Thursday, the ridge of high pressure we’ve talked so much about this summer will drift just enough to the west to allow increased rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures for the second half of the forecast period. Highs for Friday through Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s, and we’ll see a fair chance for showers across the area Thursday through Sunday as well. While this last weekend was a bit of a disappointment as far as temperatures went (many spots still hit 100 degrees), we did get some beneficial rainfall across East Texas.

With the month of July now over, we can say that July 2022 was the fifth hottest on record at Tyler Pounds, and with 31 days to go until the end of meteorological summer, this has been the second hottest summer on record. Which year holds the ranking of number one hottest? 2011. Have a great Monday.

