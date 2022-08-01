Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: A hot and mostly dry day

A hot and mostly dry start to the work week!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Expect another hot and mostly dry start to the work week. Our Monday is starting off in the muggy 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies. This afternoon will be hot with highs in the upper 90s with a fair mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and thundershowers may develop along a sea-breeze during the afternoon, although coverage will be quite low and will remain contained mainly in Deep East Texas. Most of this week will be much of the same, with muggy mornings in the 70s, highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s, and very limited chances at a few showers or thundershowers along our fickle sea-breeze. Thankfully, a bit more gulf moisture is expected to surge into our area for Thursday and Friday, feeding a better chance at catching some showers and thunderstorms during the day and knocking our highs back down into the middle to upper 90s on Friday. It looks like our weekend will dry back out for the most part, allowing temperatures to climb back into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Stay cool out there friends, it looks like the first full week of August is going to be a hot one.

