Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas

Raising Cane's dog park in Texas
Raising Cane's dog park in Texas(Ally Kadlubar)
By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners.

The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog parks as well. With eight Raising Cane’s dog parks in Louisiana, there will now be nine with one in Texas.

The dog park will feature a safe environment for dogs to play in a fenced-in but spacious area.

It will also have obstacle courses and activities as well as separate small and large dog areas.

To keep pets cool and hydrated during hot days, the park will have a lot of water stations.

The closest dog parks near Copperas Cove are about 20 minutes away. The Central Texas area leader for Raising Cane’s, Mark Strouse, says he saw a need for a dog park in the city and took an opportunity to partner with the city.

“The community has been asking for it to be able to partner with them and be able to get people out there,” Strouse said. “We do pet welfare, we do active lifestyle, so people will be able to get outside with their dog in a safe environment where their dogs can have room to run and play.”

He also thought it was a great way to advocate for a key value of the company.

““One of our pillar things that we do within marketing inside the community is pet welfare,” Strouse said. “We are very involved with pet welfare and opportunities to get out there and help the communities.”

Raising Cane’s and the city hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the future spot of the dog park Monday morning.

Strouse said they plan to complete and open the new dog park by the end of December 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

