Skydiving turned fatal in Whitewright

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas were a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones.

Trenton Fire Chief Fillingham said the skydiver was taken to McKinney for medical attention in an unstable condition, where he later passed away.

Chief Fillingham added that the skydiver was a male in his early 30′s.

Right before his landing, Chief Fillingham said the skydiver made an aggressive left turn, entangling his parachute.

This isn’t the first incident that has occurred at Skydive Spaceland Dallas.

Just a year ago, News 12 told you about a man whose parachute malfunctioned, causing the skydiver to crash land.

That skydiver survived the fall.

