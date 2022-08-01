Wildfire risk remains high throughout East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As we know, it is hot across East Texas. Those high temps and lack of rain are putting much of the state at high risk of wildfires this week due.

“A lot of folks will see their area get a little bit of Ilight rain but it’s important to know that’s most likely not going to be enough to lift the burn ban in your area,” said public information officer Ryan Burns.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service; out of the 254 counties in Texas, 224 of those are currently under a burn ban. Including all of East Texas, with the exception of Jasper and Newton county.

“This fire season has been extremely busy and because of that we have to pull in a lot of out-of-state resources. We have well over 900 personnel out of state coming in from all over to assist in our efforts,” Burns said.

Since April 1, the Forest Service has responded to 73 wildfires for every 1,065 acres in Deep East Texas.

Large fires aren’t the only ones keeping the forest service busy. Burns said smaller grass fires are much more common.

“Tons of outdoor activities, welding… even outdoor cooking, not disposing of your coals properly. Those are all causes that we’re seeing for fire starting,” he said.

And with the hot dry conditions continuing for the foreseeable future, Burns said having evacuation plans ready for your own home or business just in case there is one.

“Protecting your property… simple measures like keeping your yard clean and green, free of excessive vegetation build up right up against your home that makes a huge difference if you have to evacuate and giving your home or business a chance of surviving.” he said.

Burns suggests keeping at least two routes picked for an evacuation plan and go-kits filled with essential supplies in case of fire emergencies.

