Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Former Nacogdoches woman accused of conspiring against U.S. ordered to remain detained

Gwynn Darle Morrison poses in what the State Department calls a KGB uniform.
Gwynn Darle Morrison poses in what the State Department calls a KGB uniform.(Court Documents)
By Libby Shaw
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KTRE) - In a hearing in which she would not confirm her proper identity, a federal judge has ordered a former Nacogdoches woman accused of conspiring with her husband against the U.S. remain detained until trial.

Gwynn Darle Morrison appeared virtually in Judge Rom Trader’s courtroom in Honolulu Tuesday morning. The hearing kicked off with Morrison giving an ambiguous response on her name.

“They are calling me Gwynn Darle Morrison,” she said.

Morrison, also knows as Julie Lyn Montague, were arrested in an FBI raid in late July. Both were charged with identity theft, lying on their passport applications, and conspiracy to commit crimes against the United States.

The couple has lived quietly in Hawaii for years, but were formerly of East Texas. According to the probable cause affidavit, Primrose was born in Shelby County. He and Morrison both attended SFA in the late 1970s. They married in Nacogdoches in 1980 and purchased a home together in 1981.

Pictures included in the court records show Primrose and Morrison in uniforms that the government said belonged to the KGB, the former Soviet Union spy agency. Government records said the couple assumed the identities of dead babies from Texas in the 1980s, then used those identities to obtain Social Security cards, passports and driver’s licenses.

In court Tuesday, Morrison entered a plea of not guilty. Her attorney, Megan Kau, argued she had no discovery to review and she could not address any allegations which could be used to argue Morrison’s detention.

Kau argued a photo of Morrison wearing a KGB jacket is not enough evidence to hold her. Kau said “anyone can tell” the photo was taken in someone else’s home and there is a T-shirt under the jacket.

Trader determined at the end that with three decades of allegations of using false names and who Morrison really is, that Morrison be detained.

A trial date for Morrison and her husband, Walter Glenn Primrose, is set for Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation generic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Highway 287 in Lufkin
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection
Wildfire risk remains high throughout East Texas
Wildfire risk remains high throughout East Texas
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Tax Free Days
Tax Free Weekend
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
this photo shows an image of a firetruck
Fire evacuations underway in Wood County between Quitman, Winnsboro
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years