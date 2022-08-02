Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man sentenced to prison for kidnap, rape of young woman in 2019

A judge in Boston sentenced Victor Pena to 29 to 39 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a young woman in 2019. (SOURCE: WHDH)
By Steve Cooper
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – A judge in Boston sentenced a man to serve between 29 to 39 years in prison Monday for kidnapping and raping a young woman in 2019.

Victor Pena, 42, was convicted last week on one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape.

The jury reached its verdict after only about two hours of deliberations.

Pena was not in the courtroom during the seven day trial or sentencing, except for when he took the stand. He otherwise appeared through zoom.

The survivor gave a victim impact statement on her life since her three-day captivity in Pena’s apartment in January 2019.

She wrote that there will never be an end to the ways he destroyed her life and said the experience continues to impact her ability to feel safe, normal or comfortable in her own body.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Keith Lee, left, and Wade Finley.
Affidavit reveals estranged husband’s alleged involvement in murder of Diboll woman
FILE - Nichelle Nichols speaks during the Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Panola County Sheriff's Office
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal

Latest News

Gilmer To Restrict Watering
Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Smith County Courthouse
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse
Drought Prevention
Texas Water Utilities asking customers to practice ‘good water stewardship’
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is set to name top officials from the Federal Emergency...
Biden names FEMA, CDC officials to head monkeypox response
Homicide investigation generic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide