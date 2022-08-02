North Waco woman on trial for aggravated assault against neighbor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bitter dispute between two neighbors has gone from North Waco to the courtroom after a woman shot another woman in the neck.

Angelica Garcia Gallegos, 40, is on trial on an aggravated assault charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in an April 2, 2020, incident in which she shot her neighbor, April Hoffman, while Hoffman was holding an impact wrench and leaning over a 6-foot tall privacy fence.

The feud between Gallegos and her family and Hoffman and her husband escalated to the point that Gallegos put up the privacy fence, although her family could not afford it, and both families invested in surveillance cameras that they pointed at the other’s back yards.

Gallegos’ attorney, Walter M. Reaves Jr., told the jury of eight women and four men in opening statements Monday that Hoffman was the world’s worst neighbor and that Gallegos acted in self-defense. Reaves said Hoffman mowed her lawn at 6:30 a.m., blared loud music at all hours of the night, screamed and cursed at them and threatened Gallegos’ husband with a hammer.

Hoffman also placed upside-down crosses along the adjoining fence line and hung what Reaves described as “voodoo dolls” depicting each member of the Gallegos family in trees.

Assistant District Attorney Will Hix, who is prosecuting the case with Duncan Widmann, told jurors in his opening that sometimes the criminal justice system can be surprisingly simple. He said this case is “very, very clear” because the incident was captured on both Hoffman’s and Gallegos’ surveillance cameras.

He said Gallegos feels justified in shooting Hoffman because Hoffman is “a strange woman” and a bad neighbor. She was not justified in shooting her, Hix said.

“This woman brought the gun to the fight and now she wants to say it was the other person’s fault.”

The prosecutors played footage from Hoffman’s surveillance camera that shows Hoffman trying to attach a blue piece of sheet metal to the Gallegos’ privacy fence. Gallegos, who is seen tucking the small, .380 revolver in her waistband, and another woman who was not identified come out back to confront Hoffman. Gallegos takes a broom and knocks the sheet metal off her fence.

There is a chain-link fence on Hoffman’s side and she said Gallegos put up the privacy fence on her side about a month after the Gallegos family moved in. Hoffman can been seen on the video pushing the sheet metal back toward Hoffman before Hoffman discards the metal and climbs up on the chain-link fence and leans over the privacy fence. She is holding an impact drill in her right hand and swings it in the direction of the other woman.

Gallegos pulls the gun, points it at Hoffman and yells, “Get the (expletive) off my fence.” She then fires the gun, striking Hoffman on the side of the neck just below her right ear.

Hoffman testified Monday that she is a blogger and that she and her husband had lived in the 3300 block of North 20th Street for 11 years.

She said she was trying to put up the sheet metal in an attempt to create shade for her squash plants. She said she thrust the sheet metal toward the women so they would leave her alone and swung the drill at the other woman because she was harassing her and she thought she was going to hit her.

She said she jumped up on the fence and leaned over Gallegos’ fence in an effort to get the women to leave her alone. She said she saw the gun and pleaded for Gallegos not to shoot her.

She laughed at the suggestion that she practices voodoo and that the items in her yard and in the trees are associated with black magic. She denied that she ever threatened to put a curse on the Gallegos family.

She said the upside-down crosses identified by Reaves are merely markers for her plants. She said at least one of the so-called voodoo dolls in the trees was actually a gift from Gallegos that she found “disrespectful” and hung in the tree. She also denied that she disturbed the neighbors by mowing the yard at 6:30 a.m.

“She has harassed me from the moment she moved in,” Hoffman said. “It’s amazing. She continued to harass me even after she shot me.”

Prosecution testimony will continue Tuesday morning.

If convicted, Gallegos faces up to 20 years in prison on the second-degree felony.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.