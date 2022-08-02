Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wholesale water customers supplied by Greenbelt Lake may be getting help from the state in the form of low interest funding of $18 million.

The Texas Water Development Board gave preliminary approval Wednesday for a loan to develop a wellfield to add to the water supply which is suffering from low lake levels.

Donley, Hall and Childress counties are among the local counties served by the Greenbelt Municipal and Industrial Water Authority which will get the loan.

