Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan

Texas Water Development Board (Source: Official Logo)
Texas Water Development Board (Source: Official Logo)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wholesale water customers supplied by Greenbelt Lake may be getting help from the state in the form of low interest funding of $18 million.

The Texas Water Development Board gave preliminary approval Wednesday for a loan to develop a wellfield to add to the water supply which is suffering from low lake levels.

Donley, Hall and Childress counties are among the local counties served by the Greenbelt Municipal and Industrial Water Authority which will get the loan.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation generic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
Highway 287 in Lufkin
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Longview ISD to install cameras in special needs classrooms
City of Hudson fire hydrants are undergoing repairs.
Repairs completed on portion of broken fire hydrants in Hudson
Tax Free Days
How to prepare for sales tax-free weekend amid high inflation
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Farmers and ranchers are taking farming to the classroom for students across Texas.
Farmers, ranchers taking agriculture to Texas classrooms