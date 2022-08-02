Slight rain chances and remaining hot as we head into our mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Any ongoing shower activity will quickly fizzle away once the sun sets behind the western horizon around 8:15 p.m. this evening.

Outside of any rain activity, it will remain hot under partly cloudy skies as highs top out right around the century mark the next few days. When you factor in the high sun angle and humidity, our heat index values will hover around the 105-degree mark each afternoon.

Rain chances will stay at 20% from tomorrow through Thursday, meaning coverage will be more or less isolated to widely scattered in nature. By Friday, a disturbance rotating around the heat ridge may come close enough to increase our rain odds to 40% for Friday. That may lead to better areal coverage across deep east Texas. We will then drop the rain chance to 30% on Saturday and then down to 20% for Sunday and Monday of next week as we deal with isolated showers.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half inch through next week, with some areas possibly receiving more in the heavier downpours.

