Trails at Palo Duro Canyon remain closed due to heavy rains

It said on Facebook, closing the trails helps preserve structural integrity and lets crews replace washed out bridges and water crossings. Some are also very muddy.(KBTX)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro Canyon State Park reports today its trail system and one road are still closed as a result of the recent heavy rains.

It said on Facebook, closing the trails helps preserve structural integrity and lets crews replace washed out bridges and water crossings. Some are also very muddy.

Park Road five between Lighthouse and Mesquite Camp Loop is closed because of rockfall and flooding.

As of 8/2/22, our trail system is still closed due to the heavy rainfall we received. Trails will remain closed until...

Posted by Palo Duro Canyon State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

