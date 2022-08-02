Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Isolated pop-up showers and thundershowers possible this afternoon. Hot again today.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up this Tuesday morning to mostly clear skies and warm temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. As usual, a warm morning leads to another hot afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and a few more areas hitting or even exceeding the 100-degree mark. A stray shower or thundershower will be possible this afternoon, but most will stay dry. We’re set to see a very similar and hot day tomorrow as well, with mornings starting warm in the upper 70s and a hot afternoon sitting around 101 degrees during the heat of the day with very limited rain chances. A surge of gulf moisture will lead to slightly better coverage of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms later Thursday afternoon and again on Friday. This better coverage of scattered rain and additional cloud cover should keep highs just below 100 degrees on Friday before we mostly dry out again next weekend, allowing highs to climb back into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Next week is looking pretty par for the course for August, with highs in the middle to upper 90s and a slight chance for afternoon rain. Stay cool out there!

