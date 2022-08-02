Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - The UIL State Executive Committee has unanimously voted to hold Alto High School ineligible for playoffs in football for the next two years.

The move comes after alleged violations of conference based on enrollment. The UIL said the district turned in enrollment numbers that were not accurate and affected Alto in realignment which moved them into conference 2A-II instead of conference 2A-I.

According to UIL and the district, three students showed up to school on October 19-20, 2021, but were not officially counted as enrolled until November 1 of that year.

An attorney who investigated the mistake on behalf of the school said the mistake was due to a processing error and said she could not find any evidence than the fact that it may have been caused by a lack of communication.

“There’s no way that you guys can compete in the division you are in, it’s not going to happen. It can’t happen that’s an unfair advantage and you don’t even want that,” said Mike Motheral, Chair of the UIL State Executive Committee speaking to Alto ISD superintendent Kelly West.

Along with the ruling, the district will be placed on probation for three years and will also receive a public reprimand. They will also have to submit a report on how the district will be working on its policies to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation generic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Highway 287 in Lufkin
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection
Wildfire risk remains high throughout East Texas
Wildfire risk remains high throughout East Texas
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal

Latest News

Cowboys Camp with Michael Coleman - Aug. 1
Cowboys Camp with Michael Coleman - Aug. 1
Cowboys Camp 6PM 08-1-22
Cowboys Camp 6PM 08-1-22
Chapel Hill Football
Chapel Hill Football
Cowboys Camp 10PM 08-1-22
Cowboys Camp 10PM 08-1-22