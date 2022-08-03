Blueberry Festival boosts Nacogdoches businesses, Kiwanis Club

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Blueberry Festival committee reported high numbers for this year’s event during Tuesday night’s Nacogdoches City Council meeting.

“This festival would not have happened without each and everyone of you sitting … I mean each one of you sitting in this room. It takes a lot people to make a festival run, it takes out community partners, it takes our city,” said Blueberry Festival Chairperson Garce Handler

Over 1,600 plates were sold during the blueberry pancake breakfast by the Nacogdoches Kiwanis Club.

“That’s a lot of pancakes guys. 1,600 plates and $8,185 for their club projects with the help of SFA athletics coaches and athletics,” said Handler.

Handler also said the out of town and local vendors; including downtowns merchants served as a stage for the festival filling up the downtown square all day long.

Food vendors stayed busy and many of the them were out of food by 11 a.m. according to President & CEO of the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce Wayne Mitchell.

Mitchell said the Blueberry Festival brought in $481,822 in direct business sales; supporting over 350 businesses in Nacogdoches and its county.

“The city’s net direct return on investment is estimated to be just under $10,000 and 1200 tourist were estimated to fill out 600 hotel rooms that night,” he said.

Mitchell said with the overwhelming number of people in attendance and having all security and EMT’s implemented, there were only two minor incidents that were reported this year.

