Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Clear the Shelter event cuts animal adoption fees in half at local shelter

Clear the Shelter in Lufkin
Clear the Shelter in Lufkin(KFDA: Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare)
By Brian Jordan
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - If you’re looking to adopt a pet, this month could be the perfect time.

During the month of August animals shelters nationwide and in East Texas are participating in the “Clear the Shelters” event.

The event began in 2015, and the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter in Lufkin has participated every year in order to get the homeless animals in Lufkin to a loving family.

“You can find a wonderful, loving pet at a shelter just as well as you can go to a breeder,” said Aaron Ramsey, Director of Animal Services for the City of Lufkin.

The shelter has gotten animals adopted to local families and to families as far as Canada, according to Ramsey. During the summer months, animals like cats and dogs, become more active, which can fill up the shelters.

“Shelters across the nation are over crowded,” Ramsey said. “We’re no different in East Texas. Here in Lufkin we’ve become overcrowded.”

To help battle the overcrowding, adoption fees at the shelter are halved from $60 to $30.

“Out of pocket for that you’re going to pay way more than that on the spay and neuter alone,” Ramsey said.

Animals adopted at the shelter are all spayed and neutered, caught up on shots and get a free wellness check after adoption.

Giving the animals a home is doing more than just saving a few dollars. When one animal is adopted, it makes room for the shelter to bring another one in.

“When you adopt from a shelter you’re really saving two lives,” Ramsey said.

During the event, Hills Pets will be matching all donations to shelters dollar for dollar.

This money goes into vet fees for the animals who come in sick. It gives them a fighting chance to get healthy and adopted.

At the end of August, the annual “Night Howls” event will take place waiving all adoption fees for nine hours.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Homicide investigation generic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Gwynn Darle Morrison poses in what the State Department calls a KGB uniform.
Former Nacogdoches woman accused of conspiring against U.S. ordered to remain detained

Latest News

Drugs, guns and credit cards were seized after Lufkin police conducted a traffic stop on Cory...
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
United Way Campaign kick off
United Way of Smith County sets 2022 fundraising goal of $2.1M
Rusk High School
WebXtra: 2022 marks debut year for Rusk High School drill team
Rusk High School
WebXtra: 2022 marks debut year for Rusk High School drill team