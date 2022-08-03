Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast

Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast(U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy USCGC Edgar Culbertson)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Galveston, TX (KPLC) - The U.S. Coast Guard announced it has seized 40 illegally caught sharks after interdicting a motorboat that was fishing in federal waters off the coast of southern Texas yesterday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification yesterday morning from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that fishermen were illegal fishing aboard a motorboat about 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.

Responding to the call, the crew of the USCGC Edgar Culbertson launched a boat crew to interdict and seize the illegal fishing equipment. 40 sharks were found on board the motorboat where Coast Guard personnel detained four fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement agents for processing.

The Coast Guard says the fishermen were in a commonly used fishing boat which is frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

Authorities ask anyone who sees suspicious activity or illegal fishing in state waters (out to 9 miles offshore), to please contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s “Operation Game Thief” at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

For all suspicious activity or illegal fishing occurring in federal waters (out to 200 miles offshore), you are asked to please contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Drugs, guns and credit cards were seized after Lufkin police conducted a traffic stop on Cory...
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
Child found dead at motel in Houston
Repairs on gas line
Gas line rupture closes BU 21 just inside Loop 224 in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Henderson County fire
Henderson County wildfires started on shoulder of Hwy 198
HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22
Henderson County wildfires started on shoulder of Hwy 198
MURCHISON WATER RATES KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22
Murchison residents report high water prices, poor water quality
Nacogdoches City Council formally finalizes, approves ordinance concerning property taxes
Nacogdoches City Council formally finalizes, approves ordinance concerning property taxes
Clear the Shelter in Lufkin
Clear the Shelter event cuts animal adoption fees in half at Lufkin shelter