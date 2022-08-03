Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Coffee City EDC hosts meet and greet for potential council member, mayor candidates

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, the Coffee City Economic Development Corporation held a meet and greet for potential council member and mayor candidates for the November election. This comes as Coffee City has had three members resign from the city in one month.

“My hopes would be that we could get a little bit of a more cohesive city government,” Coffee City resident Jeff Blackstone said. Blackstone went to the meet and greet to gather more information, as he is interested in becoming a council member.

This is the first meet and greet the Coffee City EDC has hosted for potential candidates.

“To provide a little bit of education, to bring people together, to bring them out, to gage interest,” Coffee City Economic Development Corporation treasurer GeoJan Hunter said.

Coffee City has not met quorum and was at risk of shutting down at the end of June. The EDC said Tuesday’s meeting is an effort to bring a positive note to the city and educate potential candidates.

“I’m hoping that it will spur them to want to get civic minded and help the community because we have a jewel of a city on Lake Palestine and it can be better. It can be better,” Hunter said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation generic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
Highway 287 in Lufkin
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

City of Hudson fire hydrants are undergoing repairs.
Repairs completed on portion of broken fire hydrants in Hudson
Tax Free Days
How to prepare for sales tax-free weekend amid high inflation
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Farmers and ranchers are taking farming to the classroom for students across Texas.
Farmers, ranchers taking agriculture to Texas classrooms