Coffee City EDC hosts meet and greet for potential council member, mayor candidates

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, the Coffee City Economic Development Corporation held a meet and greet for potential council member and mayor candidates for the November election. This comes as Coffee City has had three members resign from the city in one month.

“My hopes would be that we could get a little bit of a more cohesive city government,” Coffee City resident Jeff Blackstone said. Blackstone went to the meet and greet to gather more information, as he is interested in becoming a council member.

This is the first meet and greet the Coffee City EDC has hosted for potential candidates.

“To provide a little bit of education, to bring people together, to bring them out, to gage interest,” Coffee City Economic Development Corporation treasurer GeoJan Hunter said.

Coffee City has not met quorum and was at risk of shutting down at the end of June. The EDC said Tuesday’s meeting is an effort to bring a positive note to the city and educate potential candidates.

“I’m hoping that it will spur them to want to get civic minded and help the community because we have a jewel of a city on Lake Palestine and it can be better. It can be better,” Hunter said.

