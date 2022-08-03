Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop

Drugs, guns and credit cards were seized after Lufkin police conducted a traffic stop on Cory Penick on Wednesday morning.(Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police arrested a felon allegedly in possession of guns, drugs, and credit cards that did not belong to him following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of South First Street.

Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.

Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin(Angelina County Jail)

An officer stopped Penick’s vehicle at 4:19 a.m. after Penick failed to properly use a turn signal. Police said that a search of Penick’s vehicle uncovered a backpack that allegedly contained 16.39 Grams of methamphetamine, 7.1 grams of cocaine, 3.5 Grams of MDMA/Ecstasy, 15.6 ounces of marijuana and “numerous” prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

While searching Penick, the officer found 13 credit cards that allegedly did not belong to Penick and two handguns. As a convicted felon, Penick is not allowed to have a gun in his possession.

Penick was taken into custody and transported to the Angelina County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

