Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

How to prepare for sales tax-free weekend amid high inflation

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Andrea Valdez
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This weekend kicks off the annual Sales Tax-Free weekend in Texas. Sales Tax-Free Weekend starts on Friday, Aug. 5th and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7.

Dating back to the ‘90′s, the holiday was created to benefit consumers at a period where costs for back-to-school became expensive. In the south, mainly in Texas, tax-free weekend gained popularity from consumers as it saved families money on school supplies.

“It really was designed to help consumers at a time of the year that is very expensive for them,” UT Tyler Professor of Marketing Dr. Barbara Wooldridge said.

Items under $100 qualify for sales tax-free weekend however there is a specific list of items that qualify including:

  • Clothing
  • Footwear
  • School Supplies
  • Backpacks
  • Face Masks

Wooldridge explains that during the tax-free weekend, most family may see a big increase in back-to-school expenses. Inflation has also played an integral role in what families spend money on, leaving families to make some tough decisions.

“Can we buy down meaning instead of buying the brand named item,” Wooldridge said. “They also look and say ‘Do we buy the school supplies and not other things?’”

Families with larger family sizes with younger children see a bigger spending increase since children may need more school supplies than older children and they tend to grow out of their clothing quicker.

“Obviously, more children just cost more because of numbers. What you spend on varies on what level of school they’re in,” Wooldridge said.

Before heading to the stores for tax-free weekend, make a list of items that need to be purchased, plan out what is needed and not needed for the school year.

“So if people know what they need, make a list have a good idea of what it costs, and go in and shop that, then it’s a great weekend for them,” Wooldridge said.

For a more detailed list of items, visit the Texas Comptroller’s website.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation generic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
Highway 287 in Lufkin
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

City of Hudson fire hydrants are undergoing repairs.
Repairs completed on portion of broken fire hydrants in Hudson
Coffee City Economic Development Corporation hosts meet and greet for potential council member,...
Coffee City EDC hosts meet and greet for potential council member, mayor candidates
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Farmers and ranchers are taking farming to the classroom for students across Texas.
Farmers, ranchers taking agriculture to Texas classrooms