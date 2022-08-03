Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge approves psychiatric evaluation of Perryton man accused of threatening the President

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A judge has approved a psychiatric evaluation of a Perryton man accused of threatening the President of the United States through emails to an Amarillo news outlet.

According to a criminal complaint, Shawn Summers of Perryton is charged with threats against the president and successors and transmission of threats in interstate communications.

The complaint says on July 25, Summers posted on Facebook, saying “Joe Biden I vow to slit ur throat and hang ur lifeless corpse from the torch on the statue of liberty for all the world to see...”

Then, on July 27, court documents show he sent an email to an Amarillo news outlet with a screenshot of another threat he had posted on Facebook.

Secret Service interviewed Summers at his home in Perryton on July 28. He reportedly admitted to making the threats against the President of the United States. The complaint says he admitted that he knew the treats were wrong, but he claimed he was justified in making the threats.

Early the next morning, Summers sent a number of disturbing emails to the same media outlet.

One email stated he would keep threatening the President “till someone does there job or do I need to come to the courthouse and make my point to his front door.”

He then signed his email with “Citizen Zero.”

He continued sending emails with threatening messages, including “Btw secret service shows again they better respect my wishes and not intimate me cuz next I’ll enforce the right to bear arms... Ya’ll piss off big homie.”

Secret Service report Summers “made the threat knowingly and willingly and intended the threat to be taken seriously.” Secret Service also reports Summers stated “lets use the guns we never told the secret service about,” and that he had four guns at his home that he did not disclose to Secret Service.

Summers will now be committed to the custody of the Attorney General for placement at a facility for mental evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

