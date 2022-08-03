Lufkin City Council unanimously approves new city manager

LUFKIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lufkin City Council has unanimously approved the appointment of Kevin Gee to the position of city manager.

Gee has been serving as interim manager since February of this year and had previously been assistant city manager of public works. He came to the City of Lufkin in 2018 as director of engineering services.

“During his six months as interim city manager, Kevin has exemplified strong leadership skills while working well with city council to move the desires of the community forward,” Mayor Mark Hicks said. “He’s a licensed engineer which is very beneficial in city management because of the city’s infrastructure, not to mention the upcoming ARPA projects.”

Gee is originally from Jasper and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in civil engineering at Texas A&M University. His work experience includes more than 25 years with state and local governments.

Before joining the City, Kevin worked with many East Texas cities and counties as a consultant engineer at an architecture & engineering firm in Lufkin.

“I am honored to be chosen as manager,” Gee said. “The City of Lufkin has exceptional employees, and we have many exciting things on the horizon. I am looking forward to continuing the progress we are making.”

