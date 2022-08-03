Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin East Texas Food Bank prepares students with school supplies, advice on healthy lunch

(Pexels.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Deep East Texas Resource Center (DETRC) will hold a Back to School Kid’s Expo on Monday.

Children in grades K-12 will receive school supplies and backpacks while enjoying fun activities and learning about ways to make a healthy lunch. There will also be door prizes.

The Kid’s Expo is Monday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the center located at 105 Lofton Street in Lufkin.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Lufkin City Council unanimously approves new city manager
