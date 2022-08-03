Rain chances will be on the upswing as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure is winning the battle today, putting a cap or lid on our atmosphere, limiting our shower potential this afternoon.

Any ongoing shower activity on First Alert Radar will quickly fizzle away once the sun sets behind the western horizon around 8:15 p.m. this evening.

Rain chances will stay at 20% through Thursday, meaning coverage will be more or less isolated to widely scattered in nature.

By Friday, that trough of low pressure along the northern Gulf coast will team up with another disturbance rotating around the heat ridge to enhance our rain odds to 60% for Friday afternoon. This should lead to better areal coverage across deep east Texas.

We will then drop the rain chance to 30% on Saturday and then down to 20% for Sunday and Monday of next week as we deal with isolated showers.

Outside of any rain activity, it will remain hot under partly cloudy skies as highs top out right around the century mark. The better rain odds for Friday should hold our temperatures down into the middle-to-upper 90′s, keeping us in double digit territory. Beyond that, we will be flirting with 100-degree readings coming up next week.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half inch through next week, with some areas possibly receiving more in the heavier downpours.

