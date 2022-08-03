Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Southwest Texas chemical plant fire causes major damage

At this point, the cause of the fire is unknown and there are no reported injuries.
By KWTX
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KHOU/CBS NEWSPATH)- A fire at a Wharton chemical plant reignited Wednesday morning after burning for nearly eight hours overnight.

The fire led to a shelter-in-place for people living around the facility Tuesday night.

According to the Wharton Fire Department, the fire involving a chemical plant broke out at the Prime Eco Group facility on State Highway 60 around 10 p.m.

The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews said the fire caused major damage to one of the buildings in the facility. They also said that after about eight hours, the fire was pretty much out.

Crews from across Wharton County responded, as well as a Fort Bend County HazMat team.

At this point, the cause of the fire is unknown and there are no reported injuries.

It’s still unclear what exactly was burning, but according to their website, the Prime Eco Group manufactures chemical products for the oil and gas and construction industries.

A portion of State Highway 60 that was closed due to the fire has been reopened.

