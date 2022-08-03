Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Regular blood donation essential to saving East Texas lives

East Texas News at 6.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the true gift of life: blood.

But according to the Red Cross, blood donations, though stable in East Texas, are still down substantially overall, with the pandemic playing a part starting in 2020.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood; it’s essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

“Blood is a resource we cannot manufacture, but it’s also a life-saving resource that we all have with us. When every minute counts, that makes a difference and saves lives,” says James Black with Carter Bloodcare.

Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U. S. But according to the American Red Cross, donations are down 10 percent since 2020.

“People weren’t getting out, afraid to leave their homes, they thought they had covid, they’re not eligible. We definitely see a great need for blood donations particularly ‘O’ type blood,” says Karen Holt, executive director of the Red Cross East Texas Chapter.

“During the summer we really tend to go into the urgent and critical stage in our blood supply,” Black says.

Statistically you might be surprised to learn, considering how much blood is needed in this country every day, that only 37 percent of the entire population is even eligible to give blood.

“Out of that 37 percent, only 10 percent actually donate,” Holt says.

Meaning only about 3 percent of age-eligible people donate blood yearly, and there’s a 10 percent decrease in that.

“When we go into a blood supply that is low, that should give people cause for concern,” says Black.

One donation can help save more than one life.

“If you think about it, for an hour of your day, you could end up saving three lives,” Black says.

The Red Cross provides about 40% of our nation’s blood supply.

“That life-saving blood that is really needed all across the country,” says Holt.

According to the National Cancer Institute, an average of one-point-six million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer yearly.

Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy treatment.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Homicide investigation generic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Gwynn Darle Morrison poses in what the State Department calls a KGB uniform.
Former Nacogdoches woman accused of conspiring against U.S. ordered to remain detained

Latest News

Longview ISD maintains beehives to help pollenate a garden.
Longview ISD maintains beehives to pollenate garden
Tyler ISD school bus
Tyler ISD families can monitor bus routes with new tracking app
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection
Jon Decker
White House correspondent Jon Decker discusses vote on NATO additions, Pelosi’s Taiwan visit