Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today will likely be the hottest day of the week as highs are expected to hit around 102 degrees. Please stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities if possible. A stray shower or thundershower will be possible this afternoon, but the majority of East Texas will not see a drop. Tomorrow will be another scorcher, with a muggy start in the 70s before quickly jumping back up to 100 degrees. Coverage for afternoon rain will increase just slightly for Thursday, allowing a few more lucky folks to see some much needed rainfall. Our scattered shower and storm chance continues into Friday, knocking our average highs down into the middle to upper 90s for some, although some hot and dry spots could still see 100 degrees. Whatever limited rain chances we have for Thursday and Friday will quickly diminish by the weekend, with only a lone shower or thunderstorm developing on Saturday and Sunday, leaving us to deal with near 100 degree heat once again. Next week is looking pretty par for the course for August, with highs remaining in the upper 90s and a slight chance for afternoon rain. Stay cool out there!

