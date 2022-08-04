Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested for setting fires, badgering deputies

Enoc Morua Juarez
Enoc Morua Juarez(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies in Nacogdoches County have arrested a man for setting a series of fires in the woods and throwing trash can lids at cars, according to an affidavit.

Enoc Morua Juarez, 34, was booked in the Nacogdoches County Jail on Aug. 3 and is being held on charges of arson and public intoxication. As of Thursday evening, bond has not been set.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1100 Block of CR 521 at about 8:20 p.m. in response to a disturbance. An affidavit states they learned Juarez was in the road throwing trash can lids at passing cars, and he ran into nearby woods when they arrived.

According to the affidavit, he reportedly told deputies to chase him and began setting fires in the woods. The affidavit states deputies and bystanders put out the fires, and Juarez was eventually taken into custody without incident. He was booked just after 10:30 p.m.

