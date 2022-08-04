Bois d’Arc Lake grand opening is pending due to the drought

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County has been a project that the North Texas Municipal Water District has been working on for almost 20 years.

However construction has only been in effect since 2018.

As News 12 reported, the lake’s opening has been drawn out because of water, or the lack of.

“There’s multiple aspects that go into actually opening the lake to the public one of these is rainfall, we all know that this summer we have not got the amount of rainfall any of us would like to see,” said Jennifer Stanley, Bois d’Arc Lake Manager.

The lake’s elevation is currently sitting at 516 feet.

But, in order for the lake to be open to the public, the lake needs to reach 534 feet.

The low water levels aren’t the only thing halting the grand opening.

“There’s multiple other items so the lake has to be safe for the public so we want to make sure any floating debris or anything that comes down with any storm we have, that all of that is removed from the lake and all the buoys are in place,” Stanley said.

“We also want to make sure that everyone that will be operating the lake or patrolling the lake is ready to do that,” added Stanley.

With the lake slowly filling, Fannin County Judge Randy Moore expects to see people herding to the lake to reap the waters benefits.

“Here we are Fannin County, kind of a small population in our county, but we are going to be what some people may refer to as a ‘bedroom city,’” said Judge Moore.

Judge Moore is welcoming the change and potential growth with open arms, “we expected that, we knew that would happen. People like water, people like to live around water, and they like the view of water so therefore we’ve had many development companies coming to our county looking at locations to put in developments, put in housing, commercial properties.”

In addition to the development around the lake, people will gain recreational use such as boating and fishing.

News 12 will keep you updated when the lake reaches the levels needed to become available to the public.

