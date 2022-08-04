Firefighters battling 350 acre fire in southern Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Office of Emergency Management says firefighters are working to contain an approximately 350 acre grass and woods fire in southern Polk County.

According to a Facebook post from the office, the fire is now an estimated 350 acres. According to the Texas Forest Service, five structures were threatened, but saved. There are no further threats to structures at this time.

The fire is near Camp Seale Road off of FM1276.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and DPS may be slowing and directing traffic near the area to facilitate response, according to the post.

