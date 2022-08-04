Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
From The Ground Up: Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course hopes to inspire future farmers and ranchers

The 2022 beef cattle short course saw over 2000 people come together to see how they can make an agricultural impact in the world.
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 Beef Cattle Short Course saw over 2,000 people come together at Texas A&M University. A lot has changed in the event’s 68 years but Texas A&M Professor & Beef Cattle Specialist Jason Cleere believes their message about agriculture’s positive impact on the world will always stay the same.

“What do the producers really need?” says Cleere. “Of course, advanced technology and those types of things, and at the time what’s going on for ranchers where they need the most help.”

The three-day event saw a variety of sessions, but input costs and weather conditions were among the main points of discussion.

“Everything has gone through the roof for our ranchers. In addition to it, our double edge, our double whammy is that we’re also in a drought in this area as well,” says Cleere.

The Beef Cattle Short Course also hopes to inspire the next generations of farmers and ranchers. Director of Agrilife Research Cliff Lamb says the opportunities in agriculture are greater now than they’ve ever been.

“They might have a passion for computers or they might have a passion for being a pilot and things like that. That is very, very different than what we used to perceive our farmers and ranchers to be,” says Lamb.

The course also hopes to better educate urban communities and children about the impact farmers and ranchers have on the food they eat daily.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

