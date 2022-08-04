Henderson County wildfires started on shoulder of Hwy 198

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Evacuations were made Wednesday afternoon following a fire that burned 27 acres in Henderson County.

Three firefighters were treated for heat related injuries but are okay now.

Payne Springs Fire and Rescue was called to the fire that started on the shoulder of State Highway 198, near an inactive gas plant. Payne Springs Fire Chief Adam Robinson said the cause is unknown at this time.

“The biggest challenge was when we first arrived on scene it was the fire was in a hayfield that had moderate fuels but the wind conditions were about 20 mph and it was some of the more extreme fire behavior that I’ve seen in my 27 years of being a volunteer fireman,” he said.

At some points, the head of the fire was 20 to 30 yards wide, which Robinson said their grass trucks could not do much for. Texas A&M Forest Service had two dozers and an engine on scene to help.

“In these types of fires, when it gets in the woods, the Texas A&M Forest Service is mandatory,” Robinson said. “We’re not able to get in those woods far enough to be able to stop the fire, so having those bulldozers available is priceless so they can come in and put that fire line around and put a containment around the fire.”

He said they had another fire up the road that also started on the shoulder.

“I’m going to guess, being we had two fires that started on the shoulder, very likely a person towing a trailer with the chains dragging, or maybe a hot wheel bearing or something like that. With the conditions we had today any kind of spark can start a fire very quickly.” Robinson said.

They expect the fire will continue to burn in containment lines for several days as it’s in a wooded area, so residents could still see smoke.

