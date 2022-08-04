Industrial air conditioning unit placement closes part of First Street in Lufkin
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin said a section of First Street is currently closed due to an industrial air conditioning unit being placed on a soon-to-open business.
The section that is closed is between Frank Avenue and Lufkin Avenue in Downtown Lufkin.
The city said Frank Avenue and Lufkin Avenue are both open. Third Street can be used as an alternative route to Frank Avenue.
