Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set fire following a series of break-ins throughout July.(Facebook)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set fire following a series of break-ins throughout July.

In the early morning hours of July 18, police responded to reports of a burglary at the Schlotzsky’s near 19th and Memphis Ave. The owners of the restaurant told police someone had stolen several items from the store over the past several days. In a Facebook post, one of the owners said the suspect left a threatening note, stole IPads and money before setting the kitchen on fire.

Caption

The suspect left a note on the owner’s desk “leave $5,000 cash on this desk overnight on the night of 7/17 if you do I will bring all your devices if you don’t you’ll regret it” after the first burglary, according to investigators.

Owners provided police with surveillance video after they had set up several motion-sensor cameras throughout the store. While the suspect was seen on surveillance footage, investigators did not see any signs of forced entry into the building.

A responding officer recognized the suspect earlier in the evening walking north along 1900 Memphis, towards the restaurant. The officer reported the man was walking with what appeared to be a cane.

The owners say they do not know the suspect and is not a former employee.

Lubbock police and the fire marshal’s office are investigating the incident as arson.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Drugs, guns and credit cards were seized after Lufkin police conducted a traffic stop on Cory...
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
Child found dead at motel in Houston
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

Brenton Michael Dougherty is in the Smith County Jail.
Tyler man allegedly caught with numerous child porn videos
Firefighters battling 350 acre fire in southern Polk County
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Trinity County Jail cited for overcrowding, meals
Jail bars (Source: MGN)
Tyler County Jail cited for missing observation checks
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Shelby County Jail cited for fire alarm, licensing