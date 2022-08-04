Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A Manor Park senior resident has become Tik Tok famous for her storytelling videos

Torchy Swinson is growing in fame on the online platform… but she doesn’t want people to think she’s a big deal she just says telling her stories, gives her something to do.

“I was gonna tell you something,” Swinson said. “It’s 6pm, you’re in the kitchen making hamburger helper, you’re husband just got home from work, he’s in the living room playing with the kids,   you hear em laughing your em giggling, you don’t know it yet but this just may be one of the best days of your life.”

Long-time Texas resident Torchy Swinson has become famous on Tik Tok for posting poems and stories about her life.

Swinson now has over 460,000 followers on the platform and some of her videos have gained over four million views.

“I was kind of chastised the other day about living in the past.” Swinson said. “And I just don’t feel like I should be sorry or ashamed of living in the past because those are precious to me and I want to remember them and I want to tell them if it makes somebody else happy that’s the goal.”

Swinson was introduced to TikTok by her oldest great-granddaughters who set up her profile.

And what she says started off as a silly video and has now taken off.

Famous stars including Michael Buble, Chynna Phillips and Clay Walker have commented on her viral videos.

“I just found out that people like to hear my stories, so I just tell my stories,” Swinson said.

Swinson has a remarkably detailed memory of the past… which she is able to use to her advantage to tell riveting stories from long ago.

And she always starts every video with the same phrase. “I was gonna tell you something..”

Swinson says she has a list of about 126 stories she keeps adding to and plans to tell to her growing following for as long as she can.

