Nacogdoches City Council formally finalizes, approves ordinance concerning property taxes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Residents 65 or older and disabled will qualify for a homestead tax ceiling amount and a a homestead exemption after the Nacogdoches City Council approved the motion Tuesday night.

‘We can take this as it stands right today, but this is beneficial to a lot of low income homeowners surviving day to day,” said councilman Roy Bolden.

“If you qualify, city property taxes on the resident’s homestead cannot increase as you own and live in that home - the tax ceiling is the amount that you pay in the year that you qualify at the age of 65 or older or the disabled person exemption,” explained Pamela Curbow, the city finance director. The tax ceiling amount will be based off the homeowner’s taxes of the 2022 year and considered as year one. This will set the tax ceiling for future years.

Curbow explains the taxes may go below but not above the ceiling amount unless the resident’s home is improved with new additions to the property.

The city council also approved for an increase in tax exemptions. The city currently offers $20,00 for both 65 or over and disabled. Curbow said the city council has the power to increase or decrease the exemptions by resolutions or ordinance as they see fit.

Councilman Chuck Huckaby hopes this will keep some from having to make difficult decisions after meeting with one community member.

“She was having to make those decisions… on whether she pays her property taxes or whether she pays her electricity and so this is a way provide relief to individuals in my ward, your ward, and across the city,” he said.

The tax ceiling and exemptions only applies for taxpayers’ homestead on their primary residence, not including additional properties.

The City of Nacogdoches will be setting the property tax rate on September 13.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.