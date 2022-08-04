Rusk Co. team claims title at Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The West Rusk All-Stars are coming home to East Texas as champions.

Wednesday, the Raiders from New London defeated a team from Florida, 10 to 6, in the title game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II “O” Zone World Series in Anderson, South Carolina.

The boys received their championship rings after the 11 a.m. final matchup.

The team ends the season undefeated in their district, regional playoffs, and the state tournament, according to the West Rusk Youth Baseball Association.

