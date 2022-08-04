Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Shelby County Jail cited for fire alarm, licensing

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)(KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Shelby County Jail to its non-compliant list.

The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:

  • Fire alarm failed to show location of an active smoke detector while conducting a fire drill.
  • One staff member does not possess a valid Texas Commission on Law Enforcement jailer’s license. The identified staff member was on duty and actively supervising inmates.

The notice was issued on July 19.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Drugs, guns and credit cards were seized after Lufkin police conducted a traffic stop on Cory...
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
Child found dead at motel in Houston
Repairs on gas line
Gas line rupture closes BU 21 just inside Loop 224 in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Back-to-school safety
WEBXTRA: School zone refresher for parents and children
Back-to-school safety
WEBXTRA: School zone refresher to parents and children
Section of First Street closed
Industrial air conditioning unit placement closes part of First Street in Lufkin
Brothers Alijauh (left) and Xavier (right) smile for picture together while playing at iJump...
Separated into different foster homes, brothers Xavier, Alijauh desperately want family who will adopt them together