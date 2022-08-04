A shift in the pattern will bring us increasing rain chances as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We do have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms out there, but most areas are remaining hot and dry today.

Any ongoing shower activity will quickly fizzle away once the sun sets behind the western horizon around 8:15 p.m. this evening.

There is some good news in that a trough of low pressure rotating around the heat ridge will combine with another disturbance along the Louisiana coastline to elevate our rain and thunderstorm opportunities tomorrow as high pressure shifts westward and away from Texas. We have that rain and storm chance at 60%, with the Friday afternoon time frame providing the best opportunity to get underneath a heavy downpour or two.

Despite these systems sliding west and away from east Texas this weekend, we will have plenty of leftover moisture in place to keep in a 30-40% chance of scattered downpours in play each afternoon, offering some heat relief to some this weekend.

With a bit more cloud cover and these better rain chances coming to fruition, daytime highs will generally be in the middle-to-upper 90′s for the next several days, staying away from the triple digits for a few days.

The good news is we will keep in a daily rain chance in our forecast each of the next seven days. The rain chances will vary and most of us will miss out more times than not. However, it is nice to see these daily rain chances come into play since a few neighborhoods should get underneath a heavy downpour or three over the next week.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half inch to one inch through next week, with some areas possibly receiving more in the heavier downpours.

