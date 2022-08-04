Smith County Animal Shelter making changes following citizen, animal advocate complaints

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following complaints from citizens and animal advocates, the Smith County Animal Shelter is making some changes.

“We’re reviewing those (concerns) and the best way to address them,” said Amber Greene, animal shelter/control supervisor.

Several frustrated citizens and animal advocates voiced their concerns at a recent Smith County Commissioners Court meeting. Limited shelter hours and days of operation were among their complaints.

“We have went ahead and implemented hour changes for right now,” Greene said.

The shelter is now operating Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It was previously open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also closed during the lunch hour.

At last week’s commissioners court meeting, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran suggested the shelter open on Saturdays. While the shelter is still not open every Saturday, Greene said they will open the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon.

Days and hours of operation are among the things set to be discussed at the animal shelter advisory committee’s next meeting on Thursday morning. Shelters in Texas are required by law to have this committee.

Greene said they’re also reviewing the stray dog policy that many found controversial.

“Just because someone feeds the dog one time, we don’t hold that against them. Of course, we don’t want to punish them for taking care of the animal until we can get there. Now if someone has been taking care of the dog and feeding it for an extended period of time, then it would be considered an owner surrender. And we don’t currently accept owner surrenders.”

