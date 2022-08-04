Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas wildfires continue to erupt; firefighters keep moving

Texas A&M Forest Service(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLAR, Texas (AP) - One firefighter has suffered burns and two others have been treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a new North Texas wildfire that is completely uncontained after burning almost half a square mile.

Hood County officials say the injured firefighter was airlifted to a Dallas hospital with burns to 10% of his body.

Elsewhere, Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman said Wednesday that a fire on the Hays-Blanco county line about 30 miles west of Austin has destroyed three homes and an occupied trailer and blackened 800 acres. It’s 60% contained.

A fire 60 miles west of Austin has burned 1,400 acres and is 25% uncontained but has burned no homes. Fire crews have that fire 60% contained.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

