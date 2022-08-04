Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: We’ve got another hot day on tap with high ranging in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. We will see a bit more cloud cover later in the day and there is a slight chance of a few showers or thundershowers during the afternoon and early evening hours. Friday will start off muggy and warm, but some more widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms should help moderate our temperatures a bit more. While we will still be hot Friday, highs are expected to range more from the middle to upper 90s, rather than widespread 100s like we have been dealing with. Whatever rain we see for Thursday and Friday will quickly evaporate away by the weekend, and only a lone shower or thunderstorm will develop on Saturday and Sunday, leaving us to deal with near 100 degree heat once again. Next week is looking pretty par for the course for August, with highs remaining in the upper 90s and a slight chance for afternoon rain. Stay cool out there!

