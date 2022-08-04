Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler County Jail cited for missing observation checks

Jail bars (Source: MGN)
Jail bars (Source: MGN)(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Tyler County Jail to its non-compliant list.

The notice of non-compliance lists one violation:

  • Staff failed to perform observation checks for several hours. These checks are meant to be performed no less than once every 60 minutes.

The notice was issued on July 19.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.

