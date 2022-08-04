Tyler man allegedly caught with numerous child porn videos

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested on Tuesday for possession of child pornography.

Brenton Michael Dougherty, 41, is in the Smith County jail after a search warrant was executed on his Tyler home. According to the on-view affidavit, a desktop computer owned by Dougherty was searched, and multiple videos depicting child pornography were found. During an interview, the affidavit states, Dougherty admitted to the offense.

He was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography, with a $25,000 bond, and on an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass, with a $500 bond.

According to Smith County Jail records, he remains in the jail as of Thursday afternoon.

